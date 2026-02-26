Chime Forecasts Strong Revenue Growth to 2026

Financial technology firm Chime (CHYM.O) has forecast revenue above Wall Street estimates through 2026, buoyed by robust demand for its digital banking products and resilient consumer spending. The company, which provides mobile banking services focused on accessibility and convenience, expects to achieve profitability within this timeframe. Chime’s platform offers services like early access to paychecks and fee-free overdrafts, appealing to a broad customer base.

Chime anticipates full-year revenue to be between $2.63 billion and $2.67 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion, according to LSEG data. The company also projects current-quarter revenue between $627 million and $637 million, exceeding the estimated $624.8 million. According to Chief Financial Officer Matt Newcomb, Chime’s primary competition remains traditional banks, such as Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Chime reported a 16% increase in purchase volume, including outbound instant transfers, reaching $35.3 billion for the quarter. The company’s active membership also grew by 19% to 9.5 million. Newcomb noted consistent consumer trends across all income levels. He stated that AI has significantly reduced Chime’s operational costs by nearly 30% and increased average revenue per active member by 23% over the last three years.

For the three months ending December 31, Chime posted revenue of $596 million, exceeding the estimated $577.7 million. Chime is expanding to offer broader product sets in 2026, including membership tiers and investment options, targeting everyday Australians with limited credit histories who primarily use debit cards. Shares in Chime surged 9.4% in extended trading following the announcement.