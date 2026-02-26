CME Group Restores Metals, Natural Gas Trading

CME Group (CME.O) has reopened trading in its Globex metals and natural gas futures and options markets on Wednesday, following a temporary suspension caused by technical difficulties. The exchange operator had halted the CME Globex Metals and Natural Gas futures and options markets at 12:15 p.m. Central Time (CT) earlier in the day.

In an emailed statement, CME announced the resumption of trading. Natural gas futures and options markets were the first to come back online, reopening at 12:50 p.m. CT. Metals markets followed later, with trading resuming at 1:45 p.m. CT.

As a result of the disruption, CME confirmed that all day orders and good-till-date (GTD) orders placed for Wednesday would be cancelled. However, good-till-cancelled (GTC) orders that had already been acknowledged were set to remain active. GTD orders are only valid until a specific date, whereas GTC orders remain in the system until the trader decides to cancel them.

CME Group, the world’s largest exchange operator by market value, offers a comprehensive suite of benchmark products across various asset classes including rates, equities, metals, energy, cryptocurrencies and agricultural products. Earlier this month, the exchange operator reported delays in publishing its metals settlement prices.