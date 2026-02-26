Neuren Shares Surge on Royalty Income Boost

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has announced a substantial increase in royalty income for the full year 2025, driven by strong sales of Daybue, a treatment for Rett syndrome. The company reported royalty income of $65 million, a 15 per cent increase compared to 2024, aligning with previous guidance. This surge is attributed to the improved performance of its partner, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, in marketing the treatment. Neuren Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercialising novel therapies to treat unmet neurological disorders. Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals reported full-year 2025 Daybue net sales of $US391 million, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year. The fourth quarter of 2025 saw a record $US110 million in sales, the highest quarterly figure since Daybue’s launch in April 2023. These robust sales figures have directly contributed to Neuren’s increased royalty income.

The number of unique patients receiving Daybue shipments rose to 1070 in the December quarter, with a significant 76 per cent of new prescriptions coming from community physicians. Neuren’s royalty income for the fourth quarter reached $20 million, a 7 per cent increase year-on-year and a 21 per cent rise compared to the previous quarter. Looking ahead, based on Acadia’s sales guidance of $US460 million to $US490 million for 2026, Neuren anticipates royalty income of approximately $70 million to $77 million.

Following this positive news, Neuren’s shares experienced a notable increase of 6.4 per cent, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s continued growth and the strong performance of Daybue in the market.