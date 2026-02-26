Daily Special: archTIS, DroneShield, QMines

The Australian sharemarket is extending its record run by midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.46 per cent at 9170 after touching a fresh intraday high of 9202.90. Technology is the strongest sector, buoyed by a strong result from Nvidia in the US, with WiseTech Global, Xero and NextDC all higher. Healthcare is also supporting gains, as Sigma Healthcare rises on stronger same-store sales and Ramsay Health Care rallies after reporting underlying profit of $172 million ahead of expectations. Materials are contributing, with BHP reaching a record high and Rio Tinto firmer as copper prices climb, while BlueScope Steel is lower after rejecting a $14.2 billion takeover proposal. Industrials are weighing, with Qantas down following softer-than-expected corporate demand and a profit miss.

In company news,

archTIS secures A$1.22m defence alliance contract and expands banking facility

(ASX:AR9) archTISwas awarded a contract by a US and European military alliance to deploy its NC Protect platform across transatlantic defence operations. The initial award is valued at approximately A$416,000 for more than 2,500 users for the balance of calendar 2026, with two option years totalling around A$805,000, bringing the total potential contract value to approximately A$1.22 million. The company also confirmed continued progress with a key US Department of Defense deployment. Separately, archTIS increased its Commonwealth Bank facilities from $2 million to $8 million.

DroneShield lands $21.7m western military contracts

(ASX:DRO) DroneShieldsecured six standalone contracts worth $21.7 million from an in-country reseller for delivery to a western military end-customer. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2026, with payment anticipated in the second quarter. The company noted it has received 39 contracts from this reseller over the past seven years totalling more than $17.8 million prior to this award.

QMines reports visible gold at Mount Mackenzie