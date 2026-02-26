StepChange Holdings Announces Strong Organic Growth and Share Buy-Back

StepChange Holdings Limited (ASX: STH), a leading provider of consulting services focused on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation and implementation, has announced strong organic growth in its first half-year results since listing on the ASX in July 2025. The company specialises in streamlining core business processes for clients, primarily through ERP software modules provided by SAP.

For the half-year ended 31 December 2025, StepChange reported revenue of $24.36 million, a 19% increase compared to the pro-forma prior corresponding period. Gross profit rose by 17% to $3.13 million, and underlying EBITDA surged by 50% to $1.95 million. The company’s cash balance at the end of the period stood at $5.6 million. Growth was driven by new client acquisitions and expanded service delivery to existing clients in the energy and government sectors.

In conjunction with the positive financial results, StepChange announced an on-market share buy-back of up to 4,666,031 fully paid ordinary shares, representing approximately 10% of the smallest number of shares on issue in the last 12 months. This buy-back reflects the Board’s confidence in the company’s financial position and long-term outlook, and its disciplined capital management approach.

Looking ahead, StepChange remains confident in delivering its FY26 forecast revenue of $47.3 million and normalised EBITDA of $4.6 million, as outlined in its IPO Prospectus. Managing Director Shane Bransby expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, highlighting the sustained client demand, disciplined execution, and scalability of their consulting platform.