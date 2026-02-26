DroneShield Secures $21.7 Million in Contracts

DroneShield shares have surged to a three-week high following the announcement of six new contracts valued at $21.7 million. The contracts are for the provision of DroneShield’s counter-drone technology to Western military forces. DroneShield specialises in developing and selling counter-drone solutions, protecting people, organisations and critical infrastructure from advanced threats such as drones and uncrewed aerial systems.

The Australian defence manufacturer anticipates completing the delivery of the systems and associated software by March 31. The company disclosed that the direct purchaser is a subsidiary of a multibillion-dollar, publicly listed global corporation, but did not reveal the specific identity of the buyer or the military forces involved.

The recent contract wins have positively impacted DroneShield’s market performance. Shares in DroneShield experienced a notable increase, rising by 8 per cent to reach $3.66.

This represents the highest share value recorded since the beginning of the month, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s growth and strategic positioning within the defence technology sector.