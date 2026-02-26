Ovanti Limited Announces Leadership Transition and US CEO Search

Ovanti Limited (ASX: OVT), a fintech company providing digital commerce software solutions, has announced a leadership transition aimed at bolstering its U.S. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) strategy and paving the way for a potential NASDAQ listing. The company’s core technology platform enables large customer communities to connect to end-user customers using any mobile device and integrate mobile technology throughout their existing business and customer product offerings. With this strategic shift, Ovanti intends to accelerate preparations for a potential NASDAQ listing via a suitable SPAC transaction.

Effective immediately, Peter Maher has resigned from his position as CEO of Flote US Inc., concluding his contractual notice period on May 25, 2026. While the company acknowledges Mr. Maher’s contributions, it states that its expanding ambitions necessitate a U.S.-based CEO with a stronger profile, greater experience, and the capacity to guide the fintech challenger through rapid U.S. commercialisation and a potential NASDAQ listing targeting a US$300 million valuation.

Daler Fayziev, current Chairman of Ovanti Ltd and Group CEO, has been appointed as Interim CEO of the U.S. business, effective immediately. Mr. Fayziev will be supported by Alessandro (Alex) Gambotto, Chair of Ovanti’s U.S. Advisory Board. Together, Fayziev and Gambotto will co-lead the global search for a new U.S. CEO with deep fintech or payments experience, U.S. commercial scale-up capability, SPAC/NASDAQ readiness, and strong investor presence.

According to Mr. Fayziev, Ovanti is entering a phase that demands world-class leadership. The board and its advisors believe a new U.S. BNPL CEO with a stronger public-markets pedigree and deeper experience is required to credibly lead a NASDAQ-listed fintech targeting a US$300m+ valuation. This leadership transition marks the beginning of a new era for Ovanti, underpinned by higher expectations and a clearer path to U.S. market success.