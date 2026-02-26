IDP Education Soars on Strong Results

IDP Education has seen a significant rally in morning trade after its first-half results surpassed analyst expectations. The company’s upgraded guidance further fuelled investor confidence. Shares in IDP Education surged by 12.6 per cent, positioning it as one of the top performers on the ASX 200.

Jarden analyst Christian Waked highlighted that the company’s first-half adjusted EBIT of $87.5 million markedly exceeded expectations by 47.9 per cent. This strong performance was partly attributed to revenue recognition changes. Consequently, IDP Education has raised its full-year guidance by approximately 4 per cent, with a new midpoint of $125 million.

IDP Education specialises in international education services, connecting students with opportunities in English-speaking countries, and is also a co-owner of IELTS, the world’s most popular English language test. Revenue and gross profit figures also came in above analyst forecasts, contributing to the positive market response. Waked anticipates that total international student volumes will decrease by 20–30 per cent in fiscal year 2026. However, he expects fee growth to persist in the low to mid-double-digit range for student placement and mid-single digits for IELTS.