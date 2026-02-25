Dicker Data has announced a net profit of $85.6 million for the 2025 fiscal year, representing an 8.8 per cent increase. The company’s performance was bolstered by robust demand for software, endpoint solutions, and technology related to artificial intelligence. Dicker Data is an Australian-owned and operated technology hardware, software, and cloud distributor. The company partners with leading technology vendors to deliver solutions to businesses.

Gross revenue saw a significant rise of 14.9 per cent, reaching $3.88 billion. This growth was attributed to increased software subscriptions, the refresh of Windows 10 systems, and the broader adoption of artificial intelligence technologies across various sectors. These factors collectively contributed to the company’s strong financial performance throughout the year.

The total dividend for FY25 amounted to 44.5¢ per share, fully franked, which included a final quarterly dividend of 11.5¢. Looking ahead, Dicker Data will implement a revised dividend policy starting from the 2026 fiscal year. The new policy will target a dividend payout ratio of 80–100 per cent of net profit, aiming to provide greater returns to shareholders.