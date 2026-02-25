Monash IVF Profit Steady Amid Revenue Dip

Monash IVF Group has announced an underlying net profit of $10.4 million for the first half of the financial year, aligning with previous guidance. The fertility company reported a slight decrease in revenue, down 1.8 per cent to $137.9 million. This dip occurred despite consistent IVF pricing across key states. Monash IVF provides fertility services, including IVF treatment, and operates clinics and diagnostic laboratories. It aims to help individuals and couples achieve their dream of starting a family.

The board has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 1.2 cents per share for investors. Looking ahead, Monash IVF anticipates a full-year underlying net profit of approximately $20 million. The company’s financial performance remains stable, supported by its ongoing investments in clinical infrastructure and commitment to providing accessible fertility solutions.

Capital expenditure for the 2026 financial year is projected to be between $16 million and $17 million. This investment will finalise the company’s new clinical infrastructure program, enhancing its facilities and service capabilities. Monash IVF continues to focus on optimising its operations and expanding its reach to meet the growing demand for fertility services.