Boss Energy Boosted by Higher Uranium Production

Boss Energy has reported net cash from operations of $36.2 million for the December half, driven by increased production and sales. The company is focused on uranium production. Boss Energy is advancing rapidly towards becoming a multi-mine uranium producer.

Revenue saw a significant increase, jumping 71 per cent to $81.8 million. This rise was supported by an increase in uranium output, which reached 842,000 pounds, a substantial increase from the 227,000 pounds produced in the corresponding period last year. The Honeymoon C1 production facility played a key role in this growth.

Production costs at Honeymoon C1 also decreased, falling to $31.6 per pound. This figure is down from the previously provided guidance of $41 to $45 per pound, a result of successful optimisation programs implemented by the company. Boss Energy booked a net loss of $7.9 million, which the company attributed largely to accounting for higher-cost inventory.

Looking ahead, Boss Energy has revised its cost guidance downward, now projecting costs to be in the range of $36 to $40 per pound. This is an improvement from the prior guidance of $41 to $45 per pound, reflecting the positive impact of the company’s operational improvements and cost management strategies.