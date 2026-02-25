Boss Energy Boosted by Higher Uranium Production

Company News

by Finance News Network February 26, 2026 10:28 AM


Boss Energy has reported net cash from operations of $36.2 million for the December half, driven by increased production and sales. The company is focused on uranium production. Boss Energy is advancing rapidly towards becoming a multi-mine uranium producer.

Revenue saw a significant increase, jumping 71 per cent to $81.8 million. This rise was supported by an increase in uranium output, which reached 842,000 pounds, a substantial increase from the 227,000 pounds produced in the corresponding period last year. The Honeymoon C1 production facility played a key role in this growth.

Production costs at Honeymoon C1 also decreased, falling to $31.6 per pound. This figure is down from the previously provided guidance of $41 to $45 per pound, a result of successful optimisation programs implemented by the company. Boss Energy booked a net loss of $7.9 million, which the company attributed largely to accounting for higher-cost inventory.

Looking ahead, Boss Energy has revised its cost guidance downward, now projecting costs to be in the range of $36 to $40 per pound. This is an improvement from the prior guidance of $41 to $45 per pound, reflecting the positive impact of the company’s operational improvements and cost management strategies.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?