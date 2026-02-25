Qantas Half-Year Results Under Scrutiny

Qantas is set to release its half-year results on Thursday, entering this period in a significantly stronger position compared to two years prior. According to eToro market analyst Zavier Wong, the airline’s shares have risen approximately 80 per cent during that time. Qantas is an Australian airline and the country’s largest airline by fleet size, international flights and international destinations. The Qantas group also includes Jetstar, a low-cost carrier.

Under the leadership of chief executive Vanessa Hudson, Qantas has focused on stabilising operations and restoring customer trust. The company has also returned capital to shareholders through both dividends and share buybacks. Wong noted that the key question surrounding the upcoming results is whether this positive momentum has been sustained. The previous corresponding period saw a substantial underlying profit before tax of $1.39 billion, marking an 11 per cent increase.

Wong indicated that Qantas had flagged in November that its first-half trading aligned with expectations, which offers reassurance as the results approach. He added that both Qantas and its subsidiary, Jetstar, are experiencing stable demand across their respective market segments, describing the performance as solid, if not exceptional. The Qantas Loyalty program continues to be a valuable and often overlooked asset, consistently achieving robust earnings growth and double-digit membership increases.

Investors will be paying close attention to any updates regarding dividends or share buybacks. Furthermore, management’s assessment of demand in the second half of the year and the timelines for Project Sunrise will be of particular interest. These factors will provide insights into the airline’s future trajectory and strategic priorities.