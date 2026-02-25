Macmahon Holdings Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Macmahon Holdings has announced the appointment of Tom Quinn as an independent non-executive director to its board, effective March 16. Quinn brings a wealth of experience from diverse sectors, including mining, engineering and construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, food, and chemical industries. Macmahon Holdings Limited is a leading Australian company providing services to the mining industry. They offer a complete end to end mining service.

Quinn’s extensive background positions him well to contribute to Macmahon’s strategic direction. His experience spans numerous leadership roles across a variety of industries. This appointment reflects Macmahon’s commitment to maintaining a strong and diverse board with expertise relevant to its operations and future growth.

In addition to his industry experience, Quinn currently serves as the chairman of Pitt & Sherry, a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm. He also holds the position of deputy chair at St Vincent de Paul Society, Victoria, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement and leadership beyond the corporate sector. Macmahon anticipates that Quinn’s insights and expertise will be valuable as the company continues to execute its strategic objectives.