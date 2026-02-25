Santander’s executive chair, Ana Botin, received €18.54 million ($21.88 million) in compensation for 2025, marking a 34.6% increase from the €13.77 million she earned in 2024. The remuneration details were disclosed in the lender’s annual report released on Wednesday. Santander is a major Eurozone bank offering a range of financial services to individuals and businesses. The group has a significant presence in Europe and the Americas.

The increase in Botin’s pay package follows a year of strong financial performance for Santander. The bank, which is the euro zone’s largest lender by market value, reported a record net profit of €14.1 billion in 2025.

Botin’s compensation includes €8.311 million in shares or financial instruments, with a significant portion driven by a 126% surge in the bank’s stock price last year. She also received a cash bonus of €4.264 million, other remuneration totalling €2.533 million, and €3.435 million related to her salary. Alongside the report, Santander announced on Wednesday that it has increased its 2028 profit target to above €20 billion.