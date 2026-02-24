Mithril Resources Identifies New Exploration Targets at La Dura Project

Mithril Resources (MTH: ASX) has announced the results of a LiDAR survey conducted over its La Dura mining concession area. Mithril Resources is focused on the exploration and development of precious metal and base metal deposits. The LiDAR survey provided high-resolution aerial photography and a bare-earth digital terrain model (DTM), effectively stripping away vegetation to reveal geological and structural details beneath. The survey identified 44 adits, 18 shafts, and 134 shallow prospecting pits, with most mining activity concentrated around the La Dura Mine. A secondary cluster of adits was located approximately 1km to the South.

The LiDAR data has enabled detailed interpretations of the project area. The consultant’s interpretation suggests a 304 azimuth trend related to the La Dura Mine workings. Projecting this trend southwest reveals other pit chains of workings also aligning, suggesting a stacked vein system. While the La Dura trend appears continually mineralized along strike, the S-W projects are not as continuous, creating infill opportunities. The canyon immediately south of La Dura offers excellent bedrock exposure for potential vein and structure review at depth, being over 130m deep from the peak.

Further recommendations based on LiDAR observations include prospecting along the La Dura trend to in-fill areas. The company highlighted Northerly trending adits (005 azimuth) driven into the ridgeline, which appear to represent a different system to the La Dura trend. The intersection of these systems could represent an interesting target. The company also noted adits and shafts that mapped from LiDAR offer sampling opportunities, especially away from the known mine locations.

Mithril Resources plans to undertake grab sampling of the identified adits and shafts. Samples are sent to ALS Global, with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company intends to integrate the new LiDAR data with its existing database of sampling information within the mining concession area.