SciDev Limited Reports Half-Year Loss Amidst Revenue Dip

SciDev Limited (ASX: SDV), a leader in the environmental solutions market focused on water-intensive industries, today announced its financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2025. SciDev brings together world-class technology, chemistry and application to solve pressing operational and environmental issues for the water, oil and gas, mining and construction markets. The company reported a decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, falling to $47.868 million from $49.927 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, representing a 4% decline.

The loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to owners of SciDev Limited significantly increased to $2.140 million, compared to a loss of $68,000 for the half-year ended December 31, 2024. Basic and diluted loss per share both stood at (1.13) cents, compared to (0.04) cents in the prior corresponding period. The company did not declare or recommend any dividends for the current financial period.

The company’s net tangible assets per ordinary security decreased from 13.32 cents as of June 30, 2025, to 12.16 cents as of December 31, 2025. The results reflect an underlying EBITDA of $1.1 million (1H FY25 $3.4m). SciDev maintained a robust balance sheet with total cash of $7.5m, $7.7m in inventory and a further $6m in unutilised debt facilities as of 31 December 2025.

The report makes reference to the Review of Operations in the Directors’ Report, included within the Interim Financial Report for the half-year ended December 31, 2025. Directors have declared that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated entity’s financial position and performance and there are reasonable grounds to believe that the company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.