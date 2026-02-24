Helloworld Travel Soars on Earnings Growth

Helloworld Travel has announced a substantial increase in its first-half underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), reporting $30.5 million. This represents a 12.1 per cent increase compared to the previous corresponding period. The company, which operates as a travel distribution company servicing retail travel networks, corporate and online travel businesses, and wholesale, inbound and air ticket consolidation businesses, saw total revenue and other income rise by 10.1 per cent to $108.6 million.

Total transaction value for Helloworld Travel reached $2.1 billion, reflecting robust activity across its operations. The company’s revenue margin also saw improvement, increasing by 10.9 per cent to reach 5.1 per cent. Profit for the first half of the year stood at $30.6 million, marking a 182 per cent increase compared to the prior period, highlighting strong financial performance and efficient management.

The company has reaffirmed its full-year underlying EBITDA guidance, projecting a range of $64 million to $72 million. This guidance excludes fair value adjustments related to its Webjet Group shareholding. Helloworld Travel attributed its positive outlook to sustained strong demand, effective cost management strategies, and ongoing investment in technology aimed at enhancing agent efficiency and overall operational performance.

In addition to the strong financial results, Helloworld Travel declared a fully franked interim dividend of 5 cents per share. This dividend will be paid to shareholders, reflecting the company’s confidence in its continued financial health and commitment to delivering value to its investors.