Charter Hall Appoints New Independent Director

Charter Hall has announced the appointment of Darren Steinberg as an independent non-executive director, effective from Wednesday. Steinberg brings over three decades of experience in the property and funds management sector to the role. Charter Hall is a leading property group that manages properties on behalf of institutional, wholesale and retail investors. The company’s diverse portfolio includes office, retail, industrial, and social infrastructure assets.

Steinberg’s career includes significant roles in property investment and development across various sectors. He has previously worked at Westfield, Stockland, and Colonial, and most recently held a position at Dexus. His experience spans a wide range of property-related activities, providing him with a deep understanding of the industry.

In addition to his new role at Charter Hall, Steinberg currently serves as a director of ASX-listed Qualitas and the Sydney Swans. His extensive board experience and industry knowledge are expected to contribute significantly to Charter Hall’s strategic direction. The appointment is part of Charter Hall’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a strong and diverse board.