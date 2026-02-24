Steadfast Profits Soar in Half-Year Results

Steadfast Group has reported a net profit of $127 million for the half-year ended December 31, marking a significant increase from $106.4 million in the corresponding period last year. The insurance company, which provides services to insurance brokers and underwriting agencies, saw revenue climb by 14.6 per cent to $1.01 billion. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose, increasing by 12.6 per cent to $293.6 million.

Steadfast’s Australasian network brokers demonstrated solid performance, delivering gross written premium (GWP) growth of 4.4 per cent, reaching $6.4 billion. The company’s underwriting agencies also experienced growth, generating $1.2 billion of GWP, up 3 per cent, and contributing $112.7 million to underlying EBITDA. These figures reflect the company’s strong market position and effective operational strategies. Steadfast operates as an insurance brokerage network and provides services to independent insurance brokers.

In light of these positive results, Steadfast has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 8.2 cents per share, a 5.1 per cent increase compared to the prior period. This dividend reflects the company’s confidence in its financial performance and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders. The announcement underscores Steadfast’s robust financial health and its ability to generate consistent returns.

Steadfast, a major player in the insurance sector, is reaffirming its guidance for the FY26, signaling confidence in its future prospects. The company’s focus remains on maintaining its growth trajectory and delivering strong results in a dynamic market environment. Steadfast’s performance highlights its resilience and strategic execution in the insurance landscape.