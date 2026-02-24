Centuria Upgrades Earnings Guidance After Strong Half

Centuria Capital Group has upgraded its full-year FY26 operating earnings per security (OEPS) guidance to 13.6 cents per share, an 11.5 per cent increase from FY25. This revision follows a robust performance in the first half of the fiscal year. Centuria Capital is an Australian real estate funds manager. The company provides investors with access to a range of listed and unlisted property investment opportunities.

The improved outlook is attributed to growth across the company’s various divisions, including property funds, real estate finance, and heightened private investor activity. The group’s diversified business model has allowed it to capitalise on favourable market conditions and deliver strong financial results.

For the half-year ending in December, Centuria reported an operating profit after tax of $54.6 million. This translated to operating earnings per security of 6.6 cents per share. The company has declared an interim distribution of 5.2 cents per share, rewarding its shareholders for the strong performance.

Centuria’s upgraded guidance reflects confidence in its strategic direction and the continued strength of its underlying businesses. The company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and value for its investors through active management and strategic acquisitions.