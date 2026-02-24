Lithium Miners Surge as Prices Rebound

Australian lithium miners experienced a significant boost in afternoon trading on Tuesday, driven by a recovery in lithium carbonate prices. The key battery-making ingredient, crucial for electric vehicles, has begun to rebound from multi-month lows seen earlier in the month. Lithium carbonate prices were last up 0.9 per cent, reaching 143,750 yuan ($29,437). This follows a period of correction after hitting a two-year high of 180,000 yuan in late January.

Pilbara Minerals (PLS) led the charge, up 7.7 per cent in afternoon trade. Other notable gainers included Mineral Resources, which rose by 7 per cent, Liontown Resources, climbing 9 per cent, and IGO, increasing by 4 per cent. The positive movement reflects renewed investor confidence in the lithium sector as demand for electric vehicle batteries continues to grow.

The surge in lithium stocks also coincides with news that Volvo will replace high-voltage battery packs in 40,323 of its EX30 electric vehicles due to potential overheating risks. The recall highlights the critical importance of battery safety and reliability in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.