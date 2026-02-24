Australian investors are showing increased interest in China’s equity markets following the Lunar New Year celebrations. A recent US Supreme Court ruling perceived as favourable to Chinese exporters has further boosted confidence. The ruling effectively reduces tariffs faced by Chinese exporters, positioning China as a potential winner.

Fund managers suggest that China’s strategic decoupling from the US economy, coupled with a recent correction in the technology sector, has created attractive opportunities within its onshore share market. These opportunities span a range of sectors, from artificial intelligence to hospitality and pet food processing. Of particular note, China’s mainland equity markets in Shanghai demonstrated early gains, mirroring positive price movements in Hong Kong, setting a positive tone for the week.

Ox Capital Management’s chief investment officer, Joseph Lai, believes that the recent pullback in Chinese equities presents a valuable buying opportunity. According to Lai, China’s success in diversifying its trade routes has made its firms more resistant to external pressures. Key stock picks include insurance giant Ping An, which has a large customer base.

China’s tech sector has also garnered attention, with President Xi Jinping highlighting AI as a key economic priority. Investment opportunities extend beyond the tech sector, with fund managers also eyeing companies in sectors such as electronics, pork processing, data centres, and battery manufacturing. Minotaur Capital is an Australian fund manager that invests in global markets. Ox Capital Management is a fund management company focused on emerging markets, including China.