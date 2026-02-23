MEC Resources Provides Update on PEP 11 Federal Court Hearing

MEC Resources Ltd (ASX:MMR) has released an update regarding the Federal Court of Australia hearing concerning its 37.95% investee, Advent Energy Limited, and the PEP 11 project. MEC Resources is an investment company focused on identifying and developing resource projects. Advent Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd (operator of the PEP 11 Permit), and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX: BUY) are seeking a judicial review of the Joint Authority’s decision to refuse the PEP 11 extension applications for variation.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Jackson, took place on February 20th and 23rd, 2026, at the Federal Court in Sydney. During the proceedings, both parties presented affidavits, agreed bundles of documents, and written submissions, which were further elaborated upon through oral arguments to the Court.

The court has reserved its decision on the application, and the involved parties are currently awaiting the outcome. No timeline for the decision has been publicly released. The update was authorised for release by Managing Director, David Breeze.