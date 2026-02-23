Viva Energy Reports Mixed Fiscal Year Results

Viva Energy has announced its financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, reporting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $700.9 million. This figure was bolstered by robust sales in the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector, alongside a strengthened performance in Convenience & Mobility (C&M) during the latter half of the year. Viva Energy is an Australian company that operates a network of service stations and supplies fuel and lubricants. It also has interests in refining and other energy-related businesses.

Despite the solid EBITDA, Viva Energy’s net profit after tax experienced a downturn, falling by 27.8 per cent to $183.6 million for the fiscal year. In response to its performance, the company has declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.94¢ per share. This brings the total dividend payout for the 2025 financial year to 6.77¢ per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Viva Energy has outlined plans for strategic expansion, with intentions to open between 40 and 60 new OTR (On The Run) stores. The company anticipates maintaining resilient earnings within its Commercial & Industrial segment. Furthermore, Viva Energy expects to benefit from ongoing operational stability and the positive impacts of its refining upgrades.

The company acknowledges the ongoing volatility in global energy markets and intends to navigate these challenges while executing its growth strategy. The focus remains on strengthening core business segments and expanding its retail footprint across Australia.