National Australia Bank (NAB) has announced the retirement of Shaun Dooley, the group’s chief risk officer, after a career spanning more than 33 years with the company. Dooley’s departure triggers a search for his replacement. NAB is one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, providing a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates across Australia and New Zealand, serving millions of customers.

Dooley’s extensive tenure at NAB included roles such as group treasurer and, since 2018, chief risk officer. He also served as acting chief financial officer starting in May. His departure follows NAB’s recent appointment of Inder Singh, formerly of QBE, as the new CFO, who is scheduled to commence next week.

NAB Chief Executive Andrew Irvine expressed his gratitude for Dooley’s service. “Shaun has made an extraordinary contribution to NAB over many years, serving in several senior leadership roles and earning deep respect across the bank and the broader financial services industry,” Irvine stated.

Irvine further commented on Dooley’s leadership qualities. “He is a leader of great integrity and capability, known for his calm judgement, strong values and commitment to customers.” Dooley’s retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in his career at NAB.