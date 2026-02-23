Wall Street slides on AI fears and tariff escalation; ASX set to open higher

US sharemarkets fell sharply on Monday as investors grappled with mounting fears about artificial intelligence disruption and renewed tariff uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 821 points, or 1.66%, to 48,804.06. The S&P 500 declined 1.04% to 6,837.75, leaving it back in negative territory for 2026, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.13% to 22,627.27.

Losses were concentrated in technology and financial stocks. IBM plunged 13% after new artificial intelligence programming developments heightened competitive pressures. Microsoft fell 3% and CrowdStrike dropped nearly 10%, extending weakness across the software sector. Financial names also came under pressure, with American Express down 7% and Mastercard retreating almost 6%.

By contrast, defensive stocks outperformed, with Walmart and Procter & Gamble rising more than 2%.

Tariff uncertainty and cross-asset volatility

Investor sentiment was further unsettled by President Donald Trump’s decision to lift global tariffs to 15%, invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act. European officials signalled concern, pausing ratification of a US-EU trade agreement. Companies sensitive to global supply chains, including Nike and Wayfair, fell after strong gains in the prior session.

Gold prices rose more than 2% as investors sought defensive assets, while bitcoin slipped below US$65,000. US 10-year Treasury yields fell 5 basis points to 4.03%, reflecting a shift toward safer assets.

Australian market outlook

Australian shares are set to open modestly higher, with ASX 200 futures up 27 points, or 0.3%, to 9,004.

Local attention turns to a busy reporting calendar on Tuesday, featuring Woodside Energy, NextDC, Viva Energy, Scentre Group and ARB Corporation among others.