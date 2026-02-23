Wall Street market strategist Ed Yardeni has observed a clear acceleration in earnings momentum among companies listed on the S&P 500. In a recent note, Yardeni highlighted that the forward earnings per share of the S&P 500 reached a new record high during the week of February 19, signalling robust financial performance among listed entities. The analyst’s observations point to sustained growth and profitability within the index.

According to Yardeni, the consensus estimate for 2026 remained steady at $US314.62, while the estimate for 2027 increased to $US364.54. These figures surpass Yardeni’s current projections of $US310 and $US350, indicating potential for further upward revisions. The strategist noted that an upward revision of estimates is likely once the final figures for 2025 are tallied.

Yardeni further emphasised the increasing breadth of positive changes in both 12-month forward revenues and forward earnings per share. He stated that this trend reflects the current strength of US economic activity, suggesting a broad-based improvement in financial performance across various sectors. This indicates a healthy and expanding economic environment underpinning the growth of the S&P 500 companies.