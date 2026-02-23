Taleb Warns of AI-Driven Market Fragility

Nassim Taleb, author of ‘The Black Swan’, is cautioning investors to prepare for increased volatility and potential bankruptcies, particularly within the software sector. Taleb believes the current artificial intelligence-driven market rally is entering a more precarious stage, with markets underestimating structural risks while overestimating the longevity of today’s leading AI companies. While AI is poised to generate significant profits, history suggests that early innovators are often overtaken.

Speaking at a SeaFair event hosted by Universa Investments in Miami, Taleb stated that bankruptcies are probable in segments of the software industry. This is due to technological instability, fierce competition, and evolving geopolitical dynamics reshaping the sector. He emphasised that the companies currently dominating the AI landscape are not guaranteed to maintain their positions long-term, indicating a potential rotation of market leadership. The S&P 500 Index experienced a decline of over 1 per cent late on Monday.

Taleb, known for his accurate predictions of past financial crises, observed that the recent equity rally has been largely propelled by a small cluster of AI-related stocks. This leaves broader indexes exposed if the current leadership changes. He noted that tail-risk across various sectors is structurally underpriced, stating that the risk is not a minor correction but a substantial drawdown. Despite this, Taleb anticipates the market rally may persist in the short term.

Taleb also commented on trade policy, suggesting that tariffs can be effective if implemented consistently. However, unpredictable policy shifts discourage capital investment. He added that tariffs act as a regressive tax, disproportionately impacting lower-income consumers and worsening inequality.