AUB Group Raises Earnings Forecast

AUB Group has revised its earnings guidance for the 2026 fiscal year following a significant increase in its first-half profit. The company reported a profit of $35.3 million, up from $26.4 million in the same period last year. AUB Group is an insurance broking and underwriting firm operating across Australia and New Zealand. It provides a range of insurance solutions to businesses and individuals.

The company has upgraded its underlying profit guidance for FY26 to between $220 million and $230 million. This represents a growth of 9.9 to 14.9 per cent compared to FY25. The updated forecast reflects anticipated improvements from AUB 360 and Pacific Indemnity, as well as the expected completion of the Prestige transaction by 1 May 2026.

In addition to the earnings guidance update, AUB Group announced an increase in its interim dividend. The dividend has been raised from 25 cents to 27 cents per share for the period. The changes reflect AUB Groups’ strong performance and positive outlook.

Furthermore, Nick Dryden has been officially appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective 24 February. Dryden had been serving as the interim CFO since September and has now taken on the role permanently.