Wall of Worry Grows for US Economy

According to Ryan Grabinski at Strategas Securities, the economic outlook faces increasing uncertainty. In a recent note, Grabinski observed that the “proverbial wall of worry continues to build with no clear growth catalyst in sight to offset it”, a sentiment he feels has been building for over a year. The firm provides investment and advisory services. They focus on macroeconomic research, investment strategy, and asset allocation to guide institutional investors.

Grabinski highlighted several factors contributing to this uncertainty. These include the US Supreme Court ruling against President Trump’s tariffs policy, which may encourage other countries to resist trade negotiations more aggressively. Rising gold and metal prices, combined with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and unrest in Mexico, also pose potential risks of renewed inflation pressures and regional instability. The potential impact of instability in Mexico on the United States, a key trading partner, is of particular concern.

Further adding to the complex outlook is the expected transition to a new chairman at the Federal Reserve and anticipated interest rate cuts. Grabinski also pointed to the AI-driven capital expenditure boom, which significantly supported the economy last year, as a potential concern. He suggests that any pullback in executive spending on AI could create a headwind for investment, profits, and employment.

Grabinski concluded that while these risks are recognised, their unpredictable outcomes continue to weigh heavily on market sentiment. He believes that each factor argues against multiple expansion, thus contributing to the market’s sluggish performance in the first two months of the year.