Regis Healthcare Soars on Strong First-Half Results

Regis Healthcare experienced a surge in its share price following the release of its first-half results. RBC Capital Markets analyst Craig Wong-Pan highlighted the company’s strong revenue and EBITDA performance, which offset the impact of acquisition-related costs on net profit. Regis Healthcare provides residential aged care, retirement living, and home care services across Australia. The company aims to support older Australians with various accommodation and care options.

According to Wong-Pan’s analysis, Regis Healthcare reported total revenue of $745 million, a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This figure surpassed both RBC’s and consensus forecasts. Reported EBITDA reached $125 million, marking an 8 per cent rise. The underlying net profit was $29.7 million, also exceeding expectations.

The company’s management has reaffirmed its FY26 underlying EBITDA guidance of $130 to $135 million. It is also maintaining its FY28 target of operating 10,000 beds. Expansion plans include greenfield developments expected to contribute 300 to 450 beds, with the balance achieved through acquisitions.

The positive financial results and reaffirmed guidance spurred investor confidence. In morning trade, Regis Healthcare’s shares experienced a notable increase, climbing by 10.7 per cent.