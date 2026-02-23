Australian Wealth Advisors Group (ASX: WAG) Reports 46% Increase in Net Profit Before Tax

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Ltd (ASX: WAG) has announced a 46% increase in net profit before tax (NPBT) for the six months ended 31 December 2025, reporting a profit of $615,454. The Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) operates in funds and investment management through Armytage Private, and provides services to wealth management advisors via investments in CHPW, First Mutual, and Avalon. Revenue for the first half of FY2026 reached $5.4 million, while the prior corresponding period included a non-recurring acquisition adjustment of $250,000. The company reported a cash balance of $3.1 million with no debt as of 31 December 2025.

AWAG celebrated its second full year as an ASX-listed company, noting the successful implementation of strategies to grow its business. Group funds under management and administration rose to approximately $3.6 billion, a 50% increase despite market volatility. The company completed two further Equity Partnership Scheme (EPS) investments in First Mutual Australia and Sydney-based Avalon Financial Services, increasing the number of group Authorised Representatives (ARs) to 80. AWAG also increased its investment in Beattie Financial Services to facilitate its acquisition of SWR Chartered Accountants.

Currently, AWAG holds ten EPS investments, with estimated earnings contribution for 2026 tracking towards $500,000. The relationship with One Ledger has expanded into a 50/50 joint venture to provide financial planning and wealth management services to its clients, mirroring a similar arrangement with CHN Chartered Accountants in Melbourne. On the Funds Management front, AWAG entered a joint venture with Phillip Capital Australia, seeded with $32 million, immediately enhancing earnings and allowing Armytage products to be distributed to Phillip Capital Australia’s clients.

The Armytage Micro Cap Active Fund (MCAF) achieved an annualised return of 33.4% over the past twelve months. The company continues to review corporate investment opportunities and holds strategic positions in Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX: CAF) and Novatti (ASX: NOV). Recently, Gareth James was appointed as Company Secretary. The outlook for AWAG is favourable, with wholly-owned businesses performing as expected and ten income-earning investments poised to generate net profit within twelve months.