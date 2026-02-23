Beacon Minerals Commences Drilling at Lady Ida-Lizard Project

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX: BCN) has announced the commencement of its maiden drill program at the Lady Ida-Lizard Project. Beacon Minerals is focused on exploration and development within the Laverton and Sandstone districts of Western Australia. The drilling program will consist of approximately 2,200 metres of RC drilling, with Kalgoorlie-based JBell Drilling providing the rig.

The Lizard project is located south of the Iguana Deposit and contains the largest historic open pit within Beacon Minerals’ Lady Ida Project. Mineralisation at the Lizard deposit is associated with a sedimentary unit near a basalt-ultramafic contact, exhibiting a primarily vertical nature and consistent grade throughout its strike length. Historic drilling reviews suggest potential for deposit extensions along strike and at depth.

Graham McGarry, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Beacon Minerals, expressed excitement about the program. ‘We are excited to commence Beacon’s maiden drill program at the Lizard project,’ he stated. Entech has been commissioned to commence resource work, with the aim of establishing a maiden Lizard Resource for Beacon Minerals in the coming quarter.

The Lady Ida Project consists of multiple tenements, with further details regarding the Earn-In, JV, and Tenement Transfer Agreement available in previous ASX releases dated 6 December 2023 and 4 September 2024.