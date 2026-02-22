BMG Resources Appoints Project Development GM for Abercromby Gold Project

BMG Resources (ASX: BMG), a company focused on the exploration and development of gold and base metal assets in Western Australia, has announced the appointment of Gareth McArthur as General Manager, Project Development, for its 100%-owned Abercromby Gold Project. Mr. McArthur will oversee permitting, stakeholder engagement, mine planning, and other crucial aspects required to advance Abercromby toward development and production. BMG Resources is building capability to drive the development of the Abercromby Gold Project in the WA Goldfields.

Mr. McArthur brings 25 years of experience in operational and technical roles within the mining sector. His previous roles include senior positions with Rio Tinto, where he gained extensive expertise in mining and mine construction projects in Western Australia. BMG’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Pollard expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, citing Mr. McArthur’s technical and operational experience as ideal for a team focused on deliverables.

In addition to this key appointment, BMG Resources is commencing a 10,000m diamond drilling campaign at Abercromby this month. The drilling program aims to upgrade the current 518,000-ounce gold resource. A scoping study for Abercromby, expected to be released in Q1 CY2026, is evaluating both open pit and underground mining scenarios. Metallurgical studies have confirmed free milling gold across all zones of the Abercromby orebody, with high recoveries of 93% to 95% from conventional CIL processing.

Furthermore, BMG has secured a full-time Project Geologist to supervise geological activities in the field. The company also announced the issue of 10,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr. McArthur, subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting. These rights are linked to milestones including a share price target and the commencement of mining operations at the Abercromby Gold Project.