L1 Global Long Short Fund (GLS) Announces Half-Year Financial Results and Interim Dividend

L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited (GLS), formerly Platinum Capital Limited, has released its half-year financial results for the period ended 31 December 2025. L1 Global Long Short Fund is a listed investment company providing investors access to an absolute return fund with a diversified portfolio of long and short positions, based on fundamental bottom-up research. The company aims to deliver strong, positive, risk-adjusted returns while preserving shareholder capital.

The company reported a significant increase in total revenue and other income, reaching $91.826 million, a 500% increase compared to the previous corresponding period. Profit from ordinary activities after income tax saw a 609% rise, amounting to $57.485 million. The Directors highlighted pre-tax NTA as a key performance measure, which increased from $1.515 per share to $1.654 per share during the half-year, after accounting for dividends and tax payments.

Total shareholder return for the six months ending 31 December 2025, including grossed-up dividends, was 29.2%. The company’s portfolio returns were notably boosted by holdings in IT, Communications Services, and Healthcare sectors. Key contributors included US companies like Alphabet, Micron Technology, and TSMC from Taiwan.

The Board has determined to pay a fully franked interim dividend of 1 cent per share, payable on 20 March 2026. This dividend represents a grossed-up dividend yield of 2.4% based on the 31 December 2025 closing share price, including the final dividend of 3 cents per share from 2025. The company’s dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) is in operation for this interim dividend, with no discount applied. The ex-dividend date is 5 March 2026, and the record date is 6 March 2026. Further details are available on the company website.