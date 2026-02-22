Regis Healthcare Reports Increased Revenue

Regis Healthcare has announced a strong first-half performance, with revenue from services climbing 18 per cent to $667.7 million. This growth was driven by a combination of factors, including increased Australian National Aged Care Classification (AN-ACC) pricing, the hotelling supplement, improved occupancy rates, and contributions from recent acquisitions. Regis Healthcare is a leading aged care provider in Australia, offering a range of residential aged care, retirement living, and home care services. The company aims to provide high-quality care and support to older Australians.

Occupancy rates in mature homes reached 96 per cent, while occupied bed days increased by 7 per cent to 1.41 million. This reflects ongoing demand for Regis Healthcare’s services across its portfolio. Despite the revenue growth, net profit after tax decreased to $13.4 million. The company attributed this decline primarily to one-off costs associated with acquisitions, integration expenses, and adjustments to workforce entitlements.

The board has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 9¢ per share for its shareholders. Looking ahead, Regis Healthcare anticipates its underlying EBITDA to fall within the range of $130 million to $135 million. The company continues to focus on providing quality aged care services and expanding its reach across Australia.