Data#3 Sales Climb Amid AI Optimism

Data#3 has announced its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, reporting an increase in both gross sales and overall revenue. The IT services and solutions provider saw gross sales reach $1.54 billion, representing a 9.2 per cent increase compared to the previous corresponding period. Revenue also experienced substantial growth, climbing 8.1 per cent to $423.1 million. Data#3 specialises in providing technology solutions, including cloud services, data analytics, and IT infrastructure, helping businesses leverage technology to improve performance. The company also offers consulting and managed services to optimise IT environments.

Net profit for the first half rose to $23.2 million, marking a 3.7 per cent increase. This positive financial performance has enabled the board to declare a fully franked interim dividend of 13.5¢ per share, up 3.1 per cent from the prior period. The dividend reflects the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and confidence in its financial health.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Data#3 anticipates continued momentum driven by key technological trends. The company expects increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to be a significant growth driver. Additionally, the ongoing refresh cycle for Windows 11 is also projected to contribute positively to the company’s performance. Data#3 is poised to capitalise on these market opportunities and sustain its growth trajectory.