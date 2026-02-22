McMillan Shakespeare Reports 9.7% Increase in Half-Year Profit

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS), a leading provider of salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, support co-ordination, asset management and related financial products and services, has announced its Appendix 4D and consolidated interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2025. The company reported a 9.7% increase in profit from ordinary activities after tax, attributable to members, reaching $49.593 million, up from $45.224 million in the previous corresponding period. Revenues from ordinary activities also saw a rise of 7.4%, amounting to $297.405 million.

The company has declared an interim dividend of $0.62 per share, fully franked, payable on 27 March 2026, with a record date of 13 March 2026 and ex-dividend date of 12 March 2026. This dividend reflects the company’s policy of distributing between 70-100% of Underlying Net Profit After Tax and Amortisation (UNPATA). Additionally, MMS will undertake an on-market buy-back of shares up to a value of $10 million over the next 12 months.

The Group Remuneration Services (GRS) segment saw growth in salary packages and novated leases, contributing to a 16.6% revenue increase. The Asset Management Services (AMS) segment also experienced revenue growth, driven by increased written down value and improved remarketing yields. Plan and Support Services (PSS) segment continued to grow revenue, with a 5.4% increase, supported by strong customer growth.

Looking ahead, MMS anticipates UNPATA for the second half of FY26 will benefit from customer growth across all segments, increased Onboard Finance receivables, and efficiencies from prior-year strategic investments. The company remains focused on excelling in customer experience, driving simplicity and technology enablement, and delivering valued solutions. The report has been reviewed by EY.