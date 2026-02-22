McMillan Shakespeare Announces Strong First Half Results and Share Buyback

McMillan Shakespeare Ltd (ASX: MMS), a leading provider of salary packaging, novated leasing, and fleet management services, today announced its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2025 (1HFY26). The company reported a Statutory Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) from Continuing Operations of $49.6 million, a 9.7% increase compared to 1HFY25. The Group is pleased to report that, as expected, results are no longer Normalised following the successful transition period and scaling of Onboard Finance.

Key highlights for 1HFY26 include a 11.2% increase in group revenue to $297.4 million, driven by growth across all segments. Novated leases increased by 7% year-on-year, supported by new customer growth and improved retention. Oly, McMillan Shakespeare’s innovative brand, continued to scale, growing its client base by 233% and accounting for 5.2% of all group novated lease sales during the period. Onboard Finance receivables grew strongly, up 31% to $539 million.

The company declared a fully franked dividend of $0.62 per share. In addition to the dividend, MMS announced an on-market buyback of shares up to a value of $10 million over the next 12 months. This reflects total announced capital returns of up to $53.2 million, up 7.6% on 1HFY25 ($49.4m). MMS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rob De Luca noted that the group delivered growth in financial performance, underpinned by an increase in revenue across all segments and an uplift in productivity to offset inflation.

Looking ahead to the second half of FY26, McMillan Shakespeare expects UNPATA to benefit from customer growth across all segments, increased Onboard Finance receivables, and efficiencies from prior-year strategic investments. The company remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, including excelling in customer experience, driving simplicity and technology-enablement, and delivering valued solutions.