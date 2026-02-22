German Chancellor Addresses US Tariff Uncertainty

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated he anticipates a reduction in the burden on German companies following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a significant portion of former President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. However, Merz cautioned against the ‘poison’ of continued uncertainty surrounding trade relations. Speaking to German broadcasters, he emphasised the necessity of coordinating with EU countries to establish a unified position before his visit to the United States, while also stressing the detrimental effects of tariffs on America itself.

The US Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday invalidated Trump’s broad tariffs, which had been implemented under legislation intended for national emergencies. Although the decision was welcomed by many businesses, concerns remain that it could further complicate trade relations, particularly after challenging negotiations concluded last year. Merz indicated that he would strive to convey the message to the American government that tariffs ultimately harm all parties involved.

Merz noted that the ruling seemingly maintains sectoral tariffs on products such as cars, steel, and aluminium. He also highlighted Trump’s recent imposition of a 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries, with a subsequent announcement to increase it to 15 per cent. This ongoing ambiguity regarding tariffs, according to Merz, poses a significant threat to both European and US economies.