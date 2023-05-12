Stocks of the Hour: Encounter Resources, Bowen Coking Coal, Lithium Energy

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps May 12, 2023 11:27 AM


Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) announced that their West Arunta gravity survey reveals extraordinary new targets for copper, gold and rare earths. MD Will Robinson said: “the survey provided important geological context, key structural information and high-quality new targets.” Shares are trading 21.43 per cent higher at 25.5 cents.

Bowen Coking Coal (ASX:BCB) announced that the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water intends to approve a Proposed Action, which will enable a Mining Lease to be granted upon finalisation of land access agreements for the Isaac River project. Nick Jorss, BCB Executive Chairman said, “As the Bowen Basin’s newest independent coal producer, we’re here to meet the growing demand for energy and steelmaking coal.” Shares are trading 6.1 per cent higher at 21.75 cents.

Lithium Energy (ASX:LEL) announced massive intersections of lithium brine continue at their Solaroz project in the famous ‘lithium triangle’ region of South America. William Johnson, Executive Chairman: “Further assay results [show] potential for the intersections to therefore increase even further in each hole.” Shares are trading 12.64 per cent higher at 98 cents.

