European Metals bridging past and future in the Czech Republic

Interviews

by Finance News Network May 11, 2023 07:29 AM


Keith Coughlan, Executive Chair at European Metals, talks with Chapter One’s David Tasker at the recent Future Facing Commodities conference in Singapore.

European Metals Holdings (ASX & AIM: EMH, NASDAQ: ERPNF) is an Australian and UK listed mineral exploration and development company with a clear aim to create a sustainable European lithium supply chain with low carbon footprint.

At the heart of their strategy is to advance the Cinovec vertically integrated battery metals project in Czech Republic. European Metals and CEZ a.s. through its wholly owned subsidiary, SDAS, own 49% and 51% respectively in Geomet s.r.o. which controls the mineral exploration licenses which make up the Cinovec Project.

The strategic location and size of the Cinovec Project is perfectly placed to capitalise on the EU’s accelerated transition to renewable energy and electric vehicles.

