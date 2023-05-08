Magellan Minutes: Chat GPT and its implications

Investment Analyst Adrian Lu explains what Chat GPT is, how it works and what impacts this could have on society. He also discusses what this means for Microsoft and Alphabet.The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. There is also a listed version available under the ASX ticker code MGF.