Stocks of the Hour: Adelong Gold, Lynas Rare Earths, Siren Gold

Adelong Goldannounced that drilling at their Gibraltar deposit in NSW confirms wide zones of mineralisation and multiple intersections. MD Peter Mitchell commented: “The Perkin’s West deposit represents a major mineralised system with over 90% of the 660 metres of samples drilled during the March program, carrying gold values.” Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.After presenting at the Macquarie Australia Conference last week, Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC, OTC:LYSDY) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Lynas Malaysia has been advised that its licence to import and process lanthanide concentrate is now valid until 1 January 2024. This allows the Lynas Malaysia cracking and leaching plant to continue to operate. Shares are trading 10.33 per cent higher at $7.26.Siren Goldannounces that their First hole at Auld Creek in NZ intersects 20.8 metres of gold at 12 grams per tonne. In response, Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented, “Drilling is continuing, with updated results to be provided to the market over the coming weeks.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 12 cents.