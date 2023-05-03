Stocks of the Hour: GreenTech Metals, Breaker Resources, OpenLearning

GreenTech Metalsannounced that drilling at the Austin prospect revealed a copper-dominant mineralised horizon with significantly increased thickness. In addition, Thomas Reddicliffe, Executive Director, commented: “The project also has the additional bonus of gold, cobalt and zinc which are key metals in high demand. Plans are underway for a wider drilling program to increase the resource”. Shares are trading 142.86 per cent higher at 17 cents.Breaker Resourcesannounced that Ramelius Resourceshas acquired a controlling interest in Breaker’s issued share capital. Benefits to Breaker shareholders who accepted Ramelius' offer include becoming a shareholder of a Top 10 Australian domestic gold producer with two operating gold production hubs. Shares are trading 6.74 per cent higher at 48 cents.OpenLearninghas launched AI-powered learning design tools for education providers. CEO Adam Brimo comments: “"Building these tools using Azure OpenAI Service has allowed us to develop a truly innovative solution that will enable education providers to design high-quality courses faster and more efficiently.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 4 cents.