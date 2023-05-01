Stocks of the Hour: Evolution Energy, Meteoric Resources, Alliance Nickel

Evolution Energyhas announced that drilling has confirmed a new discovery of high-grade graphite mineralisation at their Chilalo project in Tanzania. Evolution’s Managing Director, Phil Hoskins, commented: “These results clearly demonstrate the scope to materially grow the Chilalo mineral resource and thereby potentially enable a production expansion, extension to mine life and reduction in mining costs.” Shares are trading 1.92 per cent higher at 26.5 cents.Meteoric Resourceshas announced that their Maiden Mineral Resource revealed their Caldeira REE Project in Brazil as the world’s highest grade ionic adsorption clay REE deposit. Chief Executive Officer, Nick Holthouse added: “the work rate now will start to build and the focus will be assembling the right team to take the Caldeira REE Project forward.” Shares are trading 4.29 per cent lower at 16.75 cents.Alliance Nickelexecutes Binding Offtake Agreement and Cornerstone Equity Investment with Stellantis N.V. Alliance Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Paul Kopejtka said, “It validates our development strategy for the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project and opens critical new funding options by securing a premier Tier 1 cornerstone customer and investor.” Shares are trading 31.58 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.