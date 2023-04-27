Stocks of the Hour: Blackmores, Omega Oil & Gas, Linius Technologies

Blackmoresannounced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Kirin Holdings Company for 100% of Blackmores for $95.00 per Blackmores share. Blackmores Board Unanimously Recommends, whilst the Largest Shareholder is in favour. CEO and Managing Director, Alastair Symington, said: The Kirin proposal recognises the strong leadership position that Blackmores, through its brands and people, has established in the natural health sector across the Asia Pacific region over our long history.” Shares are trading 21.9 per cent higher at $93.61.Omega Oil & Gashas confirmed a gas discovery at their Canyon-2 well in Queensland. In response, Managing Director Lauren Bennett commented: ”The Omega team has executed its plan for the Canyon-2 well effectively and safely, ahead of schedule and under the pre-drill budget.” Shares are trading 22.22 per cent higher at 27.5 cents.Linius Technologiesannounced a new agreement to provide its sports solution, Whizzard, to IMG’s digital archive platform, IMG Replay. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Brennan, said “This is a significant validation of the power of our Linius Video Services (LVS) platform and the value unlocked by our Whizzard product for one of the world’s largest sports and media companies.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.