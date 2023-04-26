Gold miners performed well despite the ASX finishing 0.08% lower

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.08 per cent lower at 7,316.30, following weaker-than-expected core inflation figures for the first quarter. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
also contributed to losses, with a 9.7% drop in share price after cutting full-year production guidance for its core mining services division.
Despite this, major miners such as BHP (ASX:BHP)
and Fortescue (ASX:FMG)
recovered slightly as iron ore prices rose during the session, with BHP down 0.4% at $44 and Fortescue down 0.5% at $20.66. Kogan (ASX:KGN)
saw a 7.2% surge in its share price to $3.86 after reporting positive group adjusted EBITDA for three consecutive months and announcing plans for a buyback.
However, A2 Milk's (ASX:A2M)
share price fell 5.1% to $5.42 after warning that its revenue growth for FY23 is expected to be at the lower end of previous estimates. Gold miners performed well, with Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)
gaining 4.7% to $1.88 and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)
climbing 3.5% to $3.56, due to safe-haven flows driving up the price of gold.Futures
The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 53 points.
The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 19.25 points.
The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 171 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector was Energy, up 0.88 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 1.12 per cent.
The best-performing large cap was Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)
, closing 3.49 per cent higher at $3.56. It was followed by shares in Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW)
and Ampol (ASX:ALD)
.
The worst-performing large cap was Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
, closing 9.67 per cent lower at $72.59. It was followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
and IGO (ASX:IGO)
.Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.71 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.18 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost 1.98 per cent.Company news
ENRG Elements (ASX:EEL, OTCQB:EELFF) announced a 100 per cent increase in Mineral Resource at Agadez Uranium Project in Niger. In response, Managing Director, Caroline Keats, commented: “This Resource update demonstrates the exciting potential with a drilling program planned to commence in the coming months.” Shares last traded 6.25 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM)
announced it has received ethics approval for Phase 1B multi site brain cancer trial approved for initiation. In response, Dr Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer of Chimeric Therapeutics, “The two-part trial design also ensures that we are positioned to move rapidly into the dose expansion cohort upon a positive clinical assessment of the Phase 1 data at the end of 2023.” Shares last traded 5.97 per cent higher at 7.1 cents.
Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM)
has announced that they have raised A$52m in equity to the Company by way of new placement shares, subject to shareholder approval, at a price representing a 17 per cent premium to the last close. In addition, the Company has also entered into a Business Combination Agreement (“BCA”) with a Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed SPAC related to its current investor 468 Capital – in a scrip deal that implies a 45 per cent premium to where the CDIs last traded. Shares last traded 17.2 per cent higher at 17 cents.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2,005.40 an ounce.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.8 per cent fall.
Light crude is trading $0.59 higher at US$77.66 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.07 US cents.