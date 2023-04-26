Stocks of the Hour: ENRG Elements, Chimeric Therapeutics, Marley Spoon

ENRG Elements (ASX:EEL, OTCQB:EELFF) announced a 100% increase in Mineral Resource at Agadez Uranium Project in Niger. In response, Managing Director, Caroline Keats, commented: “This Resource update demonstrates the exciting potential with a drilling program planned to commence in the coming months.” Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.Chimeric Therapeuticsannounced it has received ethics approval for Phase 1B multi site brain cancer trial approved for initiation. In response, Dr Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer of Chimeric Therapeutics, “The two-part trial design also ensures that we are positioned to move rapidly into the dose expansion cohort upon a positive clinical assessment of the Phase 1 data at the end of 2023.” Shares are trading 5.97 per cent higher at 7.1 cents.Marley Spoonhas announced that they have raised A$52m in equity to the Company by way of new placement shares, subject to shareholder approval, at a price representing a 17% premium to the last close. In addition, the Company has also entered into a Business Combination Agreement (“BCA”) with a Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed SPAC related to its current investor 468 Capital – in a scrip deal that implies a 45 per cent premium to where the CDIs last traded. Shares are trading 13.79 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.