Stocks of the Hour: Equatorial Resources, RBR Group, Bass Oil

Equatorial Resourcesannounced that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the Nimba Alliance Iron Ore Project in West Africa. The Project was previously owned by an international consortium of major mining companies, including BHP Group Limited. Shares are trading 51.72 per cent higher at 22 centsRBR Groupannounced an operational update, in which PD has completed works on the WBHO camp and services project and is in the process of handing over the facility to the customer. In response, Executive Chairman, Ian Macpherson commented, “The Company sees the strong performance of PD on these initial contracts as a platform from which to build in this key focus area.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Bass Oilreleased their quarterly report, in which production increased by 18%, and cash increased by 19.7%. Now looking ahead, Managing Director Mr Tino Guglielmo, commented: “The 2023 work program is well underway and focused on growing the Company into a mid-tier oil and gas producer.” Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 14 cents.